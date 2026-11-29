Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,151 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,583,115,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,763,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,750,123,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,178,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,720 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 94.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,884,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth about $1,523,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $529,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,074.18. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $404,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,672,368.70. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are a few of the latest headlines about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Qualcomm Stocks Climb After Tying CEO Award to $500 Share Price

Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Positive Sentiment: One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Qualcomm Is Betting Big on a $5 Billion Opportunity

One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s automotive AI business could benefit as automakers seek more capable processors for driver-assistance features. The opportunity is prospective, and rivals are competing for the same design wins. What Is Qualcomm Worth Watching in Automotive AI?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Freedom Broker lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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