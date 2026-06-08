Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 111 Capital raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,475 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,569 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $215.94 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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