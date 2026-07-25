Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,393 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 83,715 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $42,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank raised Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.97 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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