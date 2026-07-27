Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,706 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here