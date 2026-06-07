Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stake Cut by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,962 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.9% of Nemes Rush Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $215.94 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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