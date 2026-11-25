Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,336 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,583,115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,763,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,750,123,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,178,872,000 after buying an additional 3,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,884,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,930,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore set a $159.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qualcomm from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.47.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Investors following QCOM have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Article: Qualcomm gains as chip stocks rebound and investors refocus on recent growth drivers

Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Article: Is Qualcomm Stock As Cheap As It Looks Now?

Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Negative Sentiment: Sales contraction remains a headwind: quarterly revenue declined 8.4% year over year, and EPS was well below the year-earlier result. A chief accounting officer also sold 628 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale is a modest negative signal, though its size and planned nature limit its significance. Article: Insider Selling: Qualcomm CAO Sells Stock

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $529,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,074.18. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,513,600. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 0.3%

Qualcomm stock opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.47. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 28.98%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company that develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products. Its chips and related systems are used in smartphones and other connected devices, with products spanning mobile processors, modem-radio frequency systems, and connectivity solutions. The Snapdragon brand includes platforms for mobile devices as well as computing, automotive, and extended-reality applications. Qualcomm also develops technology for automotive systems and the Internet of Things, including connectivity and processing solutions for vehicles, industrial equipment, and consumer devices.

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