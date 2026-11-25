Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,474 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter worth $17,844,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the second quarter worth about $28,068,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,315,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Arete Research upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.47. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $529,344.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,074.18. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,672,368.70. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latest Qualcomm News

Here's some of the latest news about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Article: Qualcomm gains as chip stocks rebound and investors refocus on recent growth drivers

Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Article: Is Qualcomm Stock As Cheap As It Looks Now?

Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Negative Sentiment: Sales contraction remains a headwind: quarterly revenue declined 8.4% year over year, and EPS was well below the year-earlier result. A chief accounting officer also sold 628 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale is a modest negative signal, though its size and planned nature limit its significance. Article: Insider Selling: Qualcomm CAO Sells Stock

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company that develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products. Its chips and related systems are used in smartphones and other connected devices, with products spanning mobile processors, modem-radio frequency systems, and connectivity solutions. The Snapdragon brand includes platforms for mobile devices as well as computing, automotive, and extended-reality applications. Qualcomm also develops technology for automotive systems and the Internet of Things, including connectivity and processing solutions for vehicles, industrial equipment, and consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report