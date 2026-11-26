Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,307 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornermen Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 322,075 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $59,275,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Latest Qualcomm News

These are some of the QCOM news items that stood out recently:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Grech sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $102,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 209 shares in the company, valued at $34,106.71. This represents a 75.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $404,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,368.70. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 28.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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