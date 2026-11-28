Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,873 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $101,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. ABS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 191.7% during the second quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 210 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,827 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $319,268.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,307.50. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $102,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,106.71. This represents a 75.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are a few of the latest headlines about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Qualcomm Stocks Climb After Tying CEO Award to $500 Share Price

Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Positive Sentiment: One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Qualcomm Is Betting Big on a $5 Billion Opportunity

One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s automotive AI business could benefit as automakers seek more capable processors for driver-assistance features. The opportunity is prospective, and rivals are competing for the same design wins. What Is Qualcomm Worth Watching in Automotive AI?

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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