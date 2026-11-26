EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 3.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about QCOM:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualcomm from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Arete Research upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Qualcomm from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,368.70. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $242,471.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,357.34. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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