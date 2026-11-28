State Street Corp lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,912 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,484,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of Qualys worth $267,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $699,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $219,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 26.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Qualys Stock Up 12.1%

Qualys stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $235.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $188.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $544,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,338 shares in the company, valued at $30,666,476.90. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce Posey sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $781,217.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,167.49. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,126. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities set a $208.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qualys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $197.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance software that helps organizations identify and manage risks across their information technology environments. Its services support the assessment of vulnerabilities, security configurations and regulatory compliance across systems and networks. The company's offerings include vulnerability management, cloud security, web application security, endpoint protection and security compliance tools. These services are delivered through the Qualys Cloud Platform, which gives customers a centralized view of assets and security risks across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

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