Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $893,139,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $748,127,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $595.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.04 and a 12 month high of $603.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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