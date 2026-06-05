Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,528 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $115,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4%

PWR opened at $718.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $658.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $341.93 and a one year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here