Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802,922 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,018,924 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.89% of Quanta Services worth $2,449,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after buying an additional 416,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 422,486 shares of the construction company's stock worth $178,264,000 after buying an additional 333,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $696.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.93 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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