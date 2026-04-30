Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,871 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $342,428,000 after purchasing an additional 189,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,748 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $336,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $647.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $603.23.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $627.90 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $575.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $281.17 and a one year high of $640.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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