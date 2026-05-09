Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,886 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 5.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $71,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,016,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $744.55 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $320.56 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $591.73 and its 200 day moving average is $505.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $851.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $695.73.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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