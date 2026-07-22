Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $904,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 2,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

YETI Stock Up 0.3%

YETI stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.83.

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About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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