Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 272,335 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.06% of EPR Properties worth $78,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Huntington initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Further Reading

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