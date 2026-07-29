Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,872,319 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 242.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,872,319 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 1.61% of Cousins Properties worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cousins Properties alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $5,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 282,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $15,237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,716 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,057.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The company had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is currently -4,266.67%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cousins Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cousins Properties wasn't on the list.

While Cousins Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here