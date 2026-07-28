Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 822,299 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,813 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 822,299 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in AT&T were worth $93,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 88,221 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 438.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,607 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 99,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 61,808 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and larger buyback support sentiment. AT&T reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding the $0.59 consensus estimate, with revenue increasing 2.3% year over year. Management also raised its 2026 share-repurchase plan to approximately $10 billion from $8 billion. At roughly eight times earnings and with a dividend yield near 4.6%, the stock continues to appeal to value and income investors. AT&T Beat on Earnings, Announced a $10 Billion Buyback, and Still Trades at 8 Times Earnings With a 4.6% Yield

AT&T reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding the $0.59 consensus estimate, with revenue increasing 2.3% year over year. Management also raised its 2026 share-repurchase plan to approximately $10 billion from $8 billion. At roughly eight times earnings and with a dividend yield near 4.6%, the stock continues to appeal to value and income investors. Positive Sentiment: Expanded D-Wave partnership provides a technology and efficiency catalyst. AT&T will broaden its use of D-Wave Quantum’s NYSE: QBTS annealing systems for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing, and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced processing time from about one hour to less than 15 seconds. The agreement offers commercial validation of AT&T’s AI and network-modernization strategy, although the near-term financial contribution is not disclosed. D-Wave Wins Wider AT&T Deal After 15-Second Test

AT&T will broaden its use of D-Wave Quantum’s annealing systems for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing, and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced processing time from about one hour to less than 15 seconds. The agreement offers commercial validation of AT&T’s AI and network-modernization strategy, although the near-term financial contribution is not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Fiber growth and cash generation reinforce the long-term investment case. Recent commentary highlights AT&T’s fiber expansion, reliable free-cash-flow profile, and ability to fund dividends, debt reduction, and repurchases. These factors have helped ease earlier concerns about the company’s operational performance and balance sheet. AT&T: Keep Adding This Reliable Income Provider

Recent commentary highlights AT&T’s fiber expansion, reliable free-cash-flow profile, and ability to fund dividends, debt reduction, and repurchases. These factors have helped ease earlier concerns about the company’s operational performance and balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains supportive, but upside may depend on execution. AT&T’s low price-to-earnings ratio and 2026 earnings guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 provide downside support. However, revenue modestly missed estimates in the latest quarter, and the company’s debt and capital-intensive fiber buildout remain important risks for investors to monitor.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.75%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here