Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,116 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

DIS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $127.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The entertainment giant reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 171.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Walt Disney's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Paul Roeder sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $597,818.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $597,818.64. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Horacio Gutierrez sold 2,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $308,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,223,640. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Summary

These are some of the DIS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from pursuing an early review of licenses for Disney-owned ABC stations, finding the network is likely to prevail in arguing the review was retaliatory. The ruling eases a regulatory risk, although the legal dispute is not necessarily over. Federal judge blocks FCC from threatening Disney-owned ABC stations

A federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from pursuing an early review of licenses for Disney-owned ABC stations, finding the network is likely to prevail in arguing the review was retaliatory. The ruling eases a regulatory risk, although the legal dispute is not necessarily over. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage points to profit growth behind Disney’s rally, while a report says the company raised its dividend following strong earnings. The supplied quarterly figures also show EPS and revenue above consensus, supporting the case that the advance has an earnings foundation. Walt Disney lifts dividend on strong earnings

Recent coverage points to profit growth behind Disney’s rally, while a report says the company raised its dividend following strong earnings. The supplied quarterly figures also show EPS and revenue above consensus, supporting the case that the advance has an earnings foundation. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s stock has reached a 52-week high and is near its highest levels since 2022. This momentum may reflect improving investor sentiment, but the milestone alone does not establish further upside. Disney stock closes at its highest level since April 2022

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment and media company that began in 1923 as an animation studio founded by Walt and Roy Disney. It develops and distributes films, television programs and other content through brands and businesses including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and ESPN. Disney also operates streaming services, including Disney+, and provides sports programming and related content. Its experiences business includes theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and consumer products inspired by its characters and stories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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