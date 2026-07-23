Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 47,471 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,460 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 5.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $41,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.41 and a 200-day moving average of $340.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $270.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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