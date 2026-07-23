Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $55.72 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,203 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 7.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $55,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.74.

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Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.29 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.85.

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.Veeva Systems's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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