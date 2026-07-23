Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $63.57 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. NVR comprises 8.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.36% of NVR worth $63,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 879.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $160,911,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,154 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,363.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6,343.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,797.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $94.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,478.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

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