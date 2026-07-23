Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $7.22 Million in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,513 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000. Vulcan Materials comprises 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,422 shares of the construction company's stock worth $366,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $365.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.79.

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Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VMC opened at $277.59 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $252.35 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $286.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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