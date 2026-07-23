Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,557 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,606,000. Gartner comprises about 2.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.14% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 8,182.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,536,890 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $387,727,000 after buying an additional 1,518,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $299,576,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 108,812.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,025,952 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $258,827,000 after buying an additional 1,025,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,004,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,010,153,000 after acquiring an additional 884,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,004 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $477,315,000 after acquiring an additional 646,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $360.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.Gartner's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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