Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after buying an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after buying an additional 1,501,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after buying an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $613.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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