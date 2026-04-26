Quent Capital LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 342.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

UTHR stock opened at $567.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $607.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $536.51 and a 200 day moving average of $494.29.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,910 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.00, for a total transaction of $1,655,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $847,810. The trade was a 66.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total value of $5,513,815.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,035.96. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 443,205 shares of company stock valued at $236,868,116 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $601.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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