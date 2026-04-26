Quent Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in Aercap by 45,615.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,812 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Aercap by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 961,890 shares during the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Aercap in the third quarter worth $90,571,000. WGI DM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 40.6% during the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,555,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $309,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $253,337,000 after purchasing an additional 543,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.38.

View Our Latest Report on AER

Aercap Trading Down 0.8%

AER stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $101.86 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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