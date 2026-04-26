Quent Capital LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts: Sign Up

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 233,505 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $4,032,631.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,939,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,921,261.98. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 181,389 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,272,257.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $423,326.64. The trade was a 88.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lindblad Expeditions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lindblad Expeditions wasn't on the list.

While Lindblad Expeditions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here