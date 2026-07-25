QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,992 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.22% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 74,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 210.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 45.57%.The firm had revenue of $619.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

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