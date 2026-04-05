QV Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,837 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 507.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.20.

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Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

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