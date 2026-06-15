QVT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

QVT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,387,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,994,614 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up 48.9% of QVT Financial LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. QVT Financial LP owned about 3.69% of Roivant Sciences worth $572,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,310 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,025,142.56. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 903,312 shares of company stock valued at $26,453,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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