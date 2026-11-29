RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503,882 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,101,787 shares during the period. Vor Biopharma comprises 0.9% of RA Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.33% of Vor Biopharma worth $85,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 29,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,795 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

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Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOR opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VOR. Citigroup raised Vor Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vor Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOR

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell therapies for blood cancers. The company combines gene editing of blood stem cells with engineered immune-cell therapies, with the goal of enabling targeted treatment while protecting healthy blood-forming cells. Its research has included trem-cel, an investigational gene-edited stem cell therapy designed to remove the CD33 protein from transplanted cells, and VCAR33, an investigational CAR T-cell therapy targeting CD33.

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