RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTX - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,802,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,169,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.52% of Scribe Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Scribe Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scribe Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Scribe Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,150,000.

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Scribe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SCTX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Scribe Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Scribe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SCTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scribe Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Scribe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Scribe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Scribe Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scribe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Scribe Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCTX

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing CRISPR-based gene-editing technologies and potential genetic medicines. Its platform uses engineered CRISPR systems designed to make targeted changes to DNA, with research aimed at applications across multiple disease areas. Founded in 2017 and based in Alameda, California, the company has pursued research and development collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi and Biogen. Scribe Therapeutics is privately held; I could not verify a Nasdaq listing under the symbol SCTX.

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