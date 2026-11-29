RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,122,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $40,931,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.11% of Agenus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 84.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,001 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 376,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Agenus by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,350 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 796.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,782 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 105,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agenus from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Agenus Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. Its research and development programs use approaches such as antibody treatments, cancer vaccines, immune-system adjuvants and cell therapies. The company's clinical-stage pipeline includes botensilimab, an investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody, and balstilimab, an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody. Agenus is studying these therapies, including in combination, for potential use against several types of cancer.

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