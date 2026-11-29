RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Obsidian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBX - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,957,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,791,000. Obsidian Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.64% of Obsidian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Obsidian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $589,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Obsidian Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Obsidian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Obsidian Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Obsidian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Obsidian Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Obsidian Therapeutics Price Performance

Obsidian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. Obsidian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Obsidian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.80). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing engineered cell therapies for cancer. Its research focuses on modifying immune cells to improve their ability to target tumors and function within the body. The company's programs include OBX-115, an engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy being developed for solid tumors. Obsidian's cytoDRiVE platform is designed to regulate the activity of therapeutic proteins using small molecules, with the aim of controlling and optimizing cell therapies.

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