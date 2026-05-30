Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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