Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Bank of America makes up 0.4% of Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.02.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here