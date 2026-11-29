State Street Corp decreased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894,089 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,790,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of RadNet worth $199,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,768,000. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,821,842. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,765,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 628,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.14.

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RadNet Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of RDNT opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.10 and a beta of 1.42. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $638.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. RadNet's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In other news, EVP Mital Patel sold 44,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $3,506,335.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 155,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,209,404.14. This trade represents a 22.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company's stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. is a provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a network of imaging centers, the company offers patients and referring physicians access to diagnostic examinations outside of hospital settings. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and other imaging procedures. RadNet also develops and provides health technology, including artificial intelligence tools and software designed to support medical imaging and radiology workflows.

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