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Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 5,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its AbbVie stake by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 5,800 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 859,749 shares worth about $196.4 million.
  • AbbVie continues to attract major institutional support, with firms like Vanguard, Geode Capital Management, and Norges Bank adding to positions; overall, 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43, while recent developments include FDA approval for DECNUPAZ and an expanded European label for VENCLYXTO.
  • Interested in AbbVie? Here are five stocks we like better.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,749 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings in AbbVie were worth $196,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,133,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,772,345,000 after acquiring an additional 129,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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