Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Trimble worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.33.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here