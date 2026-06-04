Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 250,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $479.23 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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