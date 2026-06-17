Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 1,037.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,741 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,090 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,683 shares of the company's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company's stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,184 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is 68.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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