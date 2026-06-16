Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,562 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TMO opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $478.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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