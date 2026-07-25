Ralliant Corporation $RAL Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 3,988.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Ralliant were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAL. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Ralliant by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

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Ralliant Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The business had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. Ralliant's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is currently -1.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ralliant

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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