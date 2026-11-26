Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,797,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,207,576 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 11.57% of Ralliant worth $885,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nolet Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ralliant by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ralliant by 42.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

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Ralliant Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RAL stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a positive return on equity of 20.40%. The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralliant Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ralliant's payout ratio is currently -1.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralliant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Ralliant from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 42,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $2,824,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,122,690.88. This trade represents a 47.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 12,936 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $869,040.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,540.46. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,596 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is an industrial technology company that develops precision instrumentation and engineered products for customers in sectors such as aerospace and defense, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, energy, and industrial markets. Its offerings include electronic test and measurement instruments, automated test systems, programmable power supplies, and monitoring and protection technologies for electrical equipment. The company's portfolio includes established brands such as Tektronix, Keithley, EA Elektro-Automatik, and Qualitrol.

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