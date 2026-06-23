Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,399 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Ralph Lauren worth $53,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,018 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $468,186,000 after acquiring an additional 275,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,543 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 941,832 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $316,487,000 after purchasing an additional 255,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RL stock opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $421.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is 24.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Further Reading

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