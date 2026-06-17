Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Stock Holdings Increased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 658.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,543 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,755 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $328,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 941,832 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $316,487,000 after purchasing an additional 255,511 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $437.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE RL opened at $406.95 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $421.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $367.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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