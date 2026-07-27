Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC is Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P.'s Largest Position

Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. lessened its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,646 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 533,284 shares during the period. Ramaco Resources comprises approximately 43.8% of Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. owned approximately 2.93% of Ramaco Resources worth $30,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company's stock.

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Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $57.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,311,360 shares in the company, valued at $78,555,014.40. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.43.

Read Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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